HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BCRHF) (the "Company"), a Bermuda holding company, today announced a Special General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s principal executive office at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda on July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time. June 8, 2020 has been fixed as the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special General Meeting or any adjournments thereof.
At this Special General Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following proposals:
Notice of the Special General Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying proxy statement and form of proxy will be mailed to Shareholders on or about June 23, 2020. Materials will also be available on the Company’s website at www.bcrh.bm.
About the Company
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is currently winding down its operations. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: investorrelations@Sompo-Intl.com
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings
Pembroke, BERMUDA
