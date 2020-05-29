Southern Ontario, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management (WBM), an Associa® company, announces the hiring of Tania Haluk as the vice president of operations.

Ms. Haluk joins Wilson Blanchard Management with several decades of experience working in condominium communities, where she has held various executive roles, specializing in areas such as start-ups, operations, transitions, and organizational effectiveness. As the new vice president of operations for Wilson Blanchard, she will focus on branch operations, business development, client growth, employee training and retention, and project service areas.

Ms. Haluk currently serves as president of the Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI), Toronto and Area Chapter, in addition to contributing as a member of the education committee and chair of the national operations and support committee. While currently an advisor for the Condo Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) for manager core competencies, she also helped develop the board education for the Condo Authority of Ontario (CAO). Ms. Haluk is a frequent speaker at CCI, Association for Condo Managers of Ontario (ACMO), and various condo community events. She also regularly contributes articles to several industry magazines.

“Tania’s extensive experience in the property management industry and her advanced skills in organizational leadership and customer service make her the perfect new addition to the Wilson Blanchard team,” stated Brad Wells, RCM, RPA®, CMCA®, branch president. “We look forward to seeing how Tania implements her management style and customer focus to further our client growth and retention.”

Ms. Haluk is a graduate of Western University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

