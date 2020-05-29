Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2020 compared to Q1 of 2019 and 31.03.2020 compared to 31.12.2019 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 03m 2020 03m 2019 Change Revenue 11 546 13 820 -16.5% Gross Profit 7 146 6 455 10.7% Operating profit 3 152 2 322 35.7% EBITDA 4 248 3 158 34.5% Net profit (loss) for the period -1 440 3 080 -146.8% Net profit (loss) attributable equity holders of the Parent company -1 406 3 098 -145.4% Earnings per share (EUR) -0.04 0.09 -144.4% Operating cash flow for the period 1 876 3 242 -42.1% in thousands of EUR 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Change Total assets 41 682 46 309 -10.0% Total current assets 25 866 27 123 -4.6% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 22 341 26 324 -15.1% Cash and cash equivalents 6 350 5 152 23.3% Margin analysis, % 03m 2020 03m 2019 Change Gross profit 61,9 46.7 32.5% Operating profit 27.3 16.8 62.5% EBITDA 36.8 22.9 60.7% Net profit (loss) -12.5 22.3 -156.0% Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Parent company -12.2 22.4 -154.5% Financial ratios, % 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Change ROA 13.5 22.2 -39.2% ROE 24.2 38.9 -37.8% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 8.2 7.3 12.3% Current ratio 2.6 2.7 -3.7% Quick ratio 0.9 0.8 12.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 11 546 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2020, representing a 16.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesales decreased by 22.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during Q1 of 2020 amounted to 7 146 thousand EUR and increase by 10.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2020 increased to 61.9%, from 46.7% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods decreased by 40.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2020 amounted to 3 152 thousand EUR, compared to 2 322 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2019, increase by 35.7%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.3% for Q1 of 2020 (16.8% in Q1 of 2019). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2020 increased by 34.5% and amounted to 4 248 thousand EUR, which is 36.8% in margin terms (3 158 thousand EUR and 22.9% for Q1 of 2019).

Reported consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2020 amounted to -1 406 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 3 098 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2019, net profit (loss) margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2020 was -12.2% against 22.4% in Q1 of 2019.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2020 consolidated assets amounted to 41 682 thousand EUR representing decrease by 10.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2019.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 318 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2019 and amounted to 2 292 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2020. Inventory balance decreased by 2 137 thousand EUR and amounted to 17 222 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2020.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 3 983 thousand EUR and amounted to 22 341 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2020. Current liabilities decreased by 275 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2020.

Investments

During Q1 of 2020 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 96 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 562 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2020, the Group employed 1 856 employees, including 506 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2019 there were 1 888 employees, including 503 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2020 amounted to 3 145 thousand EUR (3 350 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2019). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 210 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 350 5 152 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 2 2 292 2 610 Inventories 3 17 222 19 359 Total current assets 25 866 27 123 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 265 334 Investments in associates 63 82 Available-for-sale investments 262 321 Deferred tax asset 1 589 905 Intangible assets 374 423 Investment property 705 869 Property, plant and equipment 4 12 558 16 252 Total non-current assets 15 816 19 186 TOTAL ASSETS 41 682 46 309 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term finance lease obligations 1 614 2 362 Trade and other payables 5 6 909 6 899 Tax liabilities 1 352 889 Total current liabilities 9 875 10 150 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 0 14 Long-term finance lease obligations 6 116 6 333 Long-term provisions 50 61 Total non-current liabilities 6 166 6 408 Total liabilities 16 041 16 558 Equity Share capital 6 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 355 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 274 -15 697 Retained earnings 30 387 31 793 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 22 341 26 324 Non-controlling interest 3 300 3 427 Total equity 25 641 29 751 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41 682 46 309

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Revenue 8 11 546 13 820 Cost of goods sold -4 400 -7 365 Gross Profit 7 146 6 455 Distribution expenses -2 734 -2 905 Administrative expenses -1 122 -1 092 Other operating income 59 66 Other operating expenses -197 -202 Operating profit 3 152 2 322 Currency exchange income/(expense) -4 730 2 031 Other finance income/(expenses) -125 -110 Net financial income (loss) -4 855 1 921 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 0 1 Profit (loss) before tax -1 703 4 244 Income tax expense 263 -1 164 Profit (loss) for the period -1 440 3 080 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -1 406 3 098 Non-controlling interest -34 -18 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 7 -0,04 0,09

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Profit (loss) for the period -1 440 3 080 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods -2 225 -171 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -2 577 -283 Non-controlling interest 352 112 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -3 665 2 909 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -3 983 2 815 Non-controlling interest 318 94

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR 03m 2020 03m 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period -1 440 3 080 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 096 836 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 0 -1 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 2 11 Net finance income / costs 305 -1 921 Provision for inventories 1 0 Provision for long-term benefits 0 2 Income tax expense -263 1 164 Change in inventories 2 137 -1 298 Change in trade and other receivables 243 -1 484 Change in trade and other payables -86 1 635 Change in finance lease obligations 0 1 377 Income tax paid -119 -159 Net cash from operating activities 1 876 3 242 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 5 3 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 28 36 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 6 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -96 -562 Acquisition of intangible assets -50 -75 Acquisition of shares of a subsidiary -26 0 Net cash used in/from investing activities -139 -592 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of finance lease -682 -657 Interest paid on finance lease -136 0 Reduction of share capital 0 -7 200 Net cash used in/ from financing activities -818 -7 857 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 919 -5 207 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5 152 13 603 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 279 -46 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 6 350 8 350

Jarek Särgava

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Member of the Board

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment