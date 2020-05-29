MONTREAL, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX.V: GER) (or "the Company") announces that with regard to its filing deferral concerning the year-end Company’s financial statements from April 29th to June 12th and Q1-2020 from May 30th to July 14th 2020, these will be filed on time. By doing so, the Company has made best use of the COVID-19 regulatory decree.



The Company also reports that no material change has occurred within the time frame as stated herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque,

President Glen Eagle Resources Inc

4710 St-Antoine Street, Suite 308

Montreal, Canada

Tel: 514-808-9807