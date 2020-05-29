LIVERMORE, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced the release of the SmartMatrix 3000XP probe card, reaching another high-throughput milestone in DRAM wafer test. The new SmartMatrix 3000XP probe card allows DRAM manufacturers to test 3000 die or more in a single touchdown leveraging FormFactor’s proprietary Tester Resource Enhancement (ATRE) and MEMS probe technologies. The new breakthrough allows the simultaneous test of approximately 1000 additional die over previous capabilities and can reduce the test cost per die by more than 25%.



The DRAM industry’s migration to the 1Z and 1a nanometer process node from the previous 1X and 1Y nodes continues the trend to increased die count on wafer. As a result, full-wafer DRAM probe cards that simultaneously test every die on the wafer must keep pace. Built on FormFactor’s proven and scalable DRAM probe-card architecture, the SmartMatrix 3000XP incorporates new custom electronics to enhance signal integrity while leveraging massive tester resource sharing to enable highly parallel test at the 1Z and 1a nanometer nodes. According to market research firm IC Insights, the 1Z DRAM node will move to high volume production late this year.

“The technology built into our advanced DRAM probe cards provides customers a way to keep test costs in check, increase throughput of a test cell, and ramp to high volume production quickly,” said Matt Losey, Senior VP and GM of the Probes Business Unit at FormFactor. “The SmartMatrix probe card, with its scalable MEMS probe technology, helps accelerate our customers’ yield and performance knowledge while meeting their aggressive die shrink roadmap.”

The SmartMatrix 3000XP probe card’s key features include:



Proprietary TTRE (Terminated Tester Resource Enhancement) technology, enabling parallel test of 3000 die for low test cost

Ultra-high switch-density ATRE (Advanced Tester Resource Enhancement) components allowing efficient component placement on existing 520mm PCB tester platforms

Industry-leading test temperature range, from -40C to 125C, with a single probe card design for optimal operational efficiency

Proven low-force 3D MEMS probe technology, enabling more than 150,000 probes per card at 1Z and 1α tech nodes pitch requirements. The platform supports the next generation 3D MEMS probe technology for ultra-small DRAM die

Test clock rates up to 200 MHz at wafer sort, significantly increasing throughput and test coverage without compromise on test times

To request more information about SmartMatrix, visit www.formfactor.com/contact-sales.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; the speed of customer implementation of new technologies; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com