SAN ANTONIO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announces that, further to its April 29, 2020 news release in relation to the timing of the filing of its year end financial statements, the Corporation announces that it has filed its year end 2019 financial statements, MD&A and reserves data today.



The Corporation also announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is relying on the exemption ‎provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the “Alberta Order”) of the Alberta Securities Commission (and similar exemptions ‎provided by the securities commissions in British Columbia and Ontario) to postpone the filing of the ‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Interim Documents”):

the Corporation’s unaudited financial statements for the interim period ended March 31, 2020, as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”);‎ and

the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis for interim period ended March 31, 2020, as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

According to the Alberta Order, during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, a person or ‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Alberta Order has an additional 45 ‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Alberta securities laws to make the filing. Paleo expects to file the Interim Documents by no later than July 14, 2020.‎

Until the ‎Corporation has filed the Interim Documents, members of the Corporation’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

