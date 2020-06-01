VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS publishes its management report and the unaudited financial statements for the first three months of 2020, which can be seen in the attachment below in two languages: in Latvian and in English.





VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – VALMIERA GLASS GROUP) is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe, with more than 55 years of experience in fiberglass production. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP's core business areas are glass fibre research, glass fibre product development, production and trade. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP is the only group in the world with a vertically integrated structure and a wide range of glass fibre products for the thermal insulation market with a temperature resistance up to 1250°C.

