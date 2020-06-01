AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) has published a new detailed Strategy presentation for investors (see attachment). The document reviews the main guidelines, implementation stages and principles of the AUGA Strategy 2025 (see attachment) adopted in April and approved by the Independent Board.

The presentation describes the current activities and the main facts about the Company. It covers the trends in the organic food market, also explaining how the new AUGA strategy is in line with the European Commission's recently published the "Farm to Fork" strategy.

The presentation explains in detail the Company's short-term strategy (2020-2023) and the future (2020-2025), as well as the benefits that this strategy will bring to shareholders, potential investors and all other stakeholders.

As previously announced, in April AUGA group, AB has published its 2025 business strategy and reframed its vision and mission. The key aims of the Company include improving efficiency in existing business units, designing a sustainable organic food architecture, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In the newly introduced strategy, the Company formulates AUGA group, AB vision of becoming a synonym for sustainable food and lifestyle. The mission to deliver organic food with no cost to nature is also set out.

The strategy presentation of AUGA group, AB and the full strategy document can be found here: http://auga.lt/en/for-auga-investors/

Attached:

Presentation

Strategy

Attachments