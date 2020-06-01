LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFlow Compliance Solutions today became Cylynt (pronounced sī-lənt), a new name to reflect its expansive strategy as the company grows beyond its core anti-piracy and license compliance expertise to become a broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) market intelligence platform.



Cylynt’s technology provides sophisticated data-driven tools to help software companies maximize revenue and leverage usage analytics and business intelligence to make informed decisions. “Cylynt is the evolution of our powerful SmartFlow technology, enabling our customers to utilize analytics to gain valuable insights derived from a centralized data lake,” affirms Ted Miracco, CEO of Cylynt. “Our open architecture can be fed from multiple data sources, including our telemetry sources and other datasets within the enterprise. This allows our customers to monitor the overall health, security and usage of their software assets.”

The former SmartFlow, founded in 2014, is an industry leader in software anti-piracy and license compliance solutions. The company’s flagship product, SmartFlow Enterprise , is used by the world’s largest software companies to stop unauthorized use of their software and drive revenue by converting those unauthorized users into paying customers. A laser focus on anti-piracy helped build a secure, scalable technology platform that resulted in superior customer success in thwarting piracy and recovering lost revenue.

“We are only successful if our customers are successful and as a result, we have experienced a 55% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and negligible gross customer churn over the past five years,” said Graham Kill, Cylynt’s chairman. “Our business intelligence and case management platform has powerful capabilities to assess a software company’s entire product usage well beyond the opportunity to convert unauthorized use, giving our clients a richer, more detailed perspective to make sound business decisions and add additional value for their customers.”

Cylynt’s Product Offerings

Cylynt’s technologically advanced software monetization platform provides highly accurate telemetry data to ensure that users are properly licensed and authorized. The usage analytics module enables users to organize and leverage that data in order to make informed decisions about addressing licensing issues and generating incremental revenue.

New offerings available in the latest release help companies gather and aggregate additional datasets beyond their license compliance program to create supplementary revenue streams through the monetization of trials, educational licenses and enterprise license agreements.

Three products within the expanded Cylynt market intelligence platform include Cylynt Alarm, Cylynt Sentry and Cylynt Ranger.

Cylynt Alarm provides a tamper detection kit (TDK) that determines if and how users’ software has been compromised, while the Cylynt Sentry software development kit (SDK) monitors software usage data, including authorized, questionable and unauthorized use.

The Cylynt Ranger privacy reporting service (PRS) identifies obsolete software versions, known cracked applications and counterfeit license files.

All Cylynt telemetry data integrates with the SmartFlow Enterprise case management platform, which offers business analytics, lead generation and customizable reporting.

Cylynt SmartFlow Professional, an entry-level, cloud-based solution, offers the same technologies for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) developing on-premise software applications.

Additional products and services will be announced in the coming months.

“We are mission critical to our customers, as for many 10-15% of their revenue is facilitated by our products,” concludes Adrian Allen, Cylynt’s chief technology officer. “We measure our success based on how successful our customers are in achieving such results. That role and responsibility has guided us as we have progressively grown in scale and set new quality standards for ourselves. We partner closely with our customers to help them maximize their revenues and that focus will continue as we help them develop their businesses.”

About Cylynt

Cylynt provides SaaS based anti-piracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their intellectual property (IP). Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation. To learn more about how Cylynt solutions can help protect software brand names and drive revenue generation efforts, call +1-424-278-9990 or email info@cylynt.com .

Engage with Cylynt at:

Website: www.cylynt.com

Email: info@cylynt.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3690798/admin/

Twitter: @CylyntInc