Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juolahti Päivi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200529160639_3

Transaction date: 2020-05-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 811 Unit price: 10.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 189 Unit price: 10.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.9 EUR





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.