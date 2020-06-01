Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With inception in Wuhan in December of 2019, COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the globe. As the number of positive and suspected coronavirus cases multiply, the demand for COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits will also surge, depicting a golden phase for market growth. Global COVID-19 diagnostic testing industry is estimated to accumulate more than USD 44481 million in the year 2020, while the total number of COVID-19 tests is projected to reach 329.17 million. These tests are vital for the management of existing pandemic situation as they provide accurate diagnosis and enables in preventing the spread of the infection.

As per the report, the market has been categorized into segments based on test type, end-user, region, and country. Data with respect to industry share held by each segment and their individual revenue contribution is documented. The report delivers insights about the vaccine development and leading vaccine candidates. With an exhaustive documentation, the research aims to help regulatory authorities, investment banks & equity firms, government & policy makers, consulting & advisory firms, global healthcare agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and COVID-19 diagnostic test kit dealers, manufacturers, and suppliers to make informed decisions.

Test type spectrum:

In terms of test type, worldwide COVID-19 diagnostic testing market is divided into serology tests and molecular tests. The latter segment is poised to gain substantial traction over the analysis timeframe, on account of undeterred emphasis towards development of COVID-19 symptomatic products. Public and private entities are backing molecular diagnostic organizations with heavy funding for fast-track discovery.

End-use landscape:

COVID-19 diagnostic testing market share from private or commercial labs is anticipated to record significant growth over 2020-2025. Surging pervasiveness of coronavirus has compelled the governments across the globe to involve public or commercial firms in order to amplify the testing capacity and address the immediate issue of pandemic.

Market players:

Taking into consideration the seriousness of this pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging healthcare institutes to emphasize on COVID-19 indicative testing. Companies like Chembio Diagnostics and Abbott are coming up with care commercial centers. Likewise, Cepheid received EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from FDA (Food & Drug Administration) for POC test – Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test in March 2020.

Healthcare majors are further undertaking different strategies to enhance their market stake. Citing an instance, Quest Diagnostics entered into a collaboration with Ortho Clinic Diagnostics in May 2020 to amplify COVID-19 antibody testing across 20 laboratories in the United States.

Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Test Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Serology Tests

Molecular Tests

Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Private or Commercial Labs

Public Health Labs

Others

Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Americas

Brazil

Canada

United States

Europe

Russia

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

Singapore

South Korea

India

Japan

China

Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

PerkinElmer

Seegene

BGI Genomics

Cepheid

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Holding AG

BioMérieux

Table of content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Product Outlook

4. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.2 Market Size, By COVID-19 Tests, Year 2020-2025

5. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation By Test Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing: By Test Type

5.2 Molecular Tests a?? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Serology Tests a?? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation By End-User

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing: By End-User

6.2 Public Health Labs a?? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Private or Commercial Labs - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing: By Region, By Value

8. Americas COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Segmentation By Test Type, End-User (2020-2025)

9. Europe COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Segmentation By Test Type, End-User (2020-2025)

10. Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Segmentation By Test Type, End-User (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By COVID-19 Tests

10.3 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market a?? Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Test Type (Molecular Tests, Serology Tests)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Others)

11. Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Drivers

11.2 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Restraints

11.3 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Trends

12. COVID-19 Vaccine Development

12.1 Overview of Vaccine Development

12.2 Overview of the leading vaccine candidates

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

