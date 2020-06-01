press release

Klépierre today reopens all its French malls

Paris — May 30, 2020

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today reports that it has reopened all its French shopping centers.

The administrative decisions that had ordered the closure of nine shopping malls in the Paris region (Val d’Europe, Créteil Soleil, Belle Épine, Noisy Arcades, Villiers-en-Bière, Le Millénaire, Beau Sevran, Claye-Souilly and Éragny) have been revoked. Hence, as of today, all these malls are welcoming back all its retailers and visitors in the best sanitary conditions.

Over the last weeks, Klépierre staff had indeed been actively preparing the full reopening of these malls in the Paris region. Everything has been planned for and organized: staff equipment, floor marking, customer flow signage, display of maximum store capacity, and temperature check (an optional service offered to customers).

Operating restrictions still apply to bars and restaurants which may now open in France, but only outdoor in the Paris region. Cinemas will reopen on June 22 provided that social distancing is ensured.

With the Portuguese malls reopening this Monday, today’s reopenings in France bring the share of open malls in the whole Klépierre portfolio to 93% in value (Group share). The share will reach 100% on June 8 when shopping centers in the Madrid and Barcelona regions reopen.









AGENDA July 7, 2020 Ex-dividend date for the final dividend July 9, 2020 Final dividend payment July 29, 2020 First-half 2020 earnings (after market close)

