Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank), company code 112025254, registered address Tilžės g. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 13 May 2020, the Bank announced the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be convened on 10 June 2020: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=939903&messageId=1184043 and announced the draft resolutions of the Board of the Bank on the issues on the agenda of the meeting: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=939925&messageId=1184070 .

The notice on convening the meeting informed that if the quarantine is extended by the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and the quarantine is still valid on the day of the meeting, shareholders will be able to express their will only by filling in and submitting general ballot papers to the Bank in advance.

By Resolution No. 515 of 27 May 2020, the Government of the Republic of Lithuania extended the quarantine until 16 June 2020. Considering the fact that the Bank is not able to ensure the distance of 2 meters set by the quarantine regime between the participants of the meeting, therefore the shareholders may vote on the issues of the meeting only in writing in advance. Instructions for filling in and submitting general ballot papers to the Bank are available on the Bank's website at the meeting information: https://sb.lt/en/investors/meetings .

The Bank does not accept the shareholders' notifications on the intention to physically participate in the meeting provided for in the notice of the meeting.