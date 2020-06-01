Duluth, GA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SOC110: Supporting Children and Families Who Have Experienced Trauma as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users June 1-30, 2020.

The CDC has recently called childhood trauma a public health concern for which intentional prevention efforts should be established. A CDC study found that close to 60% of Americans have experienced at least one type of childhood trauma and about 15% have experienced 4 or more types of childhood trauma. Traumatic experiences can have detrimental effects that can impact both mental and physical health well into adulthood, including a higher risk of heart disease, cancer, obesity, and depression.

Traumatic events affect everyone differently. The way individuals react to traumatic events will vary based on the person’s age, developmental level and environmental factors, as well as the degree of exposure to the trauma. Traumatic events can leave psychological symptoms long after any physical injuries have healed. As an early childhood educator, it is your job to support the development of the whole child. It is also your responsibility to offer support to families. Sometimes, this will require you to respond to the stress and emotions children and their families are feeling due to traumatic events in their lives.

According to the study results, people who reported having experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) were more likely to experience the following conditions in adulthood:

Chronic health problems

Infectious diseases

Mental health diagnoses

Risky behaviors

Injury

There are a number of potentially traumatic events that occur during childhood that can have a detrimental impact on children’s health and wellness and follow them into adulthood. This course examines the impact of different forms of trauma that children may experience and explores ways that child care professionals can support children and families in these situations.

This course explores the developmental impacts of different types of family trauma, from parent incarceration, family separation and military deployment, to domestic violence, addiction, and loss of a loved one. Participants will learn ways, based on current brain research, to structure support for children and families who have experienced trauma. Specific classroom strategies and parent resources are also provided.

“Child care providers work with children and families who have experienced a wide variety of family trauma,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “It is important that providers understand how events in a child's life will impact a child's mental health and their day to day interactions and behaviors. With this deeper understanding, teachers will be able to build skills necessary to support children and families who are managing the effects of trauma in their lives.”

SOC110: Supporting Children and Families Who Have Experienced Trauma is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

