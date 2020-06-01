MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search provider in Russia, today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held later this year, and in any event by October 31, in accordance with the Dutch Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid), in order to ensure the safe attendance in person by shareholders and other participants at the AGM. All required notices and materials will be provided in a timely fashion. The AGM may be held by telecommunications means if COVID-19-related restrictions are not lifted in the foreseeable future.



