HONKARAKENNE: NOTICE PURSUANT TO THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5

Honkarakenne Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act:

Saarelainen Oy’s holding of shares in Honkarakenne Oyj's shares has exceeded 10 percent of total number of shares.

1. Identity of the issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj



2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Saarelainen Oy

City and country of residence: Tuusula, Suomi



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29 June 2020

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Direct:10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of votes, total :16.31 % of shares and 38.00% votes Direct:10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of votes, total :16.31 % of shares and 38.00% votes 6 211 419 shares and 11 913 243 votes Position of previous notification (if applicable) Direct: 9.86 % of shares and 22.57 % votes, total: 16.65 % of shares and 41.16 % votes Direct: 9.86 % of shares and 22.57 % votes, total: 16.65 % of shares and 41.16 % votes

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 and 9:7) HONBS FI0009900104 shares 514690 shares 313223 8.71% 5.3% votes 514690 votes 313223 HONAS FI0009901292 shares 109100 shares 75862 36.36% 25.28% votes 2182000 votes 1517240 A TOTAL shares: direct 623790 and total 1012875 shares: direct 10,04 % and total 16.31 % votes: direct 2696690 and total 4527153 votes: direct 22.64 % and total 38.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Saarelainen Oy 10.04 % of shares 10.04 % of shares 22.64 % of votes 22.64 % of votes Saarelainen family members included

iin Saarelainen shareholder agreement 6.26 % of shares



15.36 % of votes 6.26 % of shares



15.36 % of votes

10. Additional information:

Saarelainen Oy’s holding of shares in Honkarakenne shares has exceeded 10 percent of total number of shares.

Saarelainen Oy and certain shareholders representing the Saarelainen family signed an amended shareholder agreement on 17 February 2009. The previous shareholder agreement was signed on 21 April 1990. The parties to the agreement agreed that the shareholders will strive to exercise their voting rights unanimously at company meetings. If they are unable to reach consensus, the shareholders will vote in favour of Saarelainen Oy's position.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President, Finance - CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

