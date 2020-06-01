New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Powders 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Fruit Powders Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903140/?utm_source=GNW





In some regions, the lack of artificial additives takes precedence over calorie count, and products containing natural sugars are chosen over those using artificial sweeteners. Cheap, fast energy is a selling point for fruit powders, meaning manufacturers focusing on natural ingredients and natural sweeteners such as stevia extracts are likely to see volume growth.



Globally, the category registered a 3.2% decline in volume, and 3.9% value growth in 2018. The highest volume growth was registered in Africa, MENA, and Eastern Europe, in that order, with the last of the three returning more or less flat growth. The remaining regions - Asia, Australasia, the Americas, and Western Europe - all saw decline.



In countries where healthy alternatives to fruit powders are both readily available and easily affordable, consumers are migrating away from the fruit powders in favor of categories with a better health perception.High levels of sugar and artificial additives are focal points for critical consumers, and manufacturers are developing new recipes and products with this in mind to rejuvenate interest.



Sugar taxes implemented in multiple countries contributed to price hikes.



Globally, price per liter growth averaged 8% in off-premise and 6% in on-premise.One of the key appeals of the category is affordability, and a number of countries suffered volume losses as poorer customers avoided products with a higher price per liter than those available in 2017.



However, as the category still holds some of the cheapest products compared to more premium categories, many consumers migrated from categories that witnessed premiumization in 2018.



From a global perspective, flavor dynamics remained consistent.Orange lost some volume share but maintained a comfortable lead, with just under a third of category volume.



On average, consumers were more likely to select established flavors, resulting in the decline of the “others” category.Tang (Mondel?z) maintained its lead ahead of its competitors, boasting a market-leading position in Asia, Latin America, Western Europe, and the Middle East & North Africa.



Strong brand awareness often pushed consumers to Tang by default, with it being heavily cemented as a go-to brand for those seeking fruit powders.



The report “Global Fruit Powders Report 2019” acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to the Global Fruit Powders (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on emerging trends and industry model based forecasting.



The analyst considers Fruit Powders as non-ready-to-drink (non-RTD) regular and low calorie fruit powders.



Scope

Global Fruit Powders Report 2019 report covers over 8 global regions comprising of Africa, Asia, Australasia, Easter Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East and North Africa, provides -

- Top line value and volume growth data, % share by flavor, key companies, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with forecasts.

- Details of key new product launches by region.

- Overview of the competitive landscape in the Fruit Powders market, with analysis of key company performance.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the Fruit Powders market.



Reasons to Buy

- The Global Fruit Powders report allows you to evaluate forecast projections, enhancing your understanding of the evolving trends and consumption patterns.

- The report is arranged by region, giving a comprehensive view of current and emerging trends and opportunities to support corporate strategic planning.

- Identify the current and emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the global Fruit Powders market to assess the likely impact on company’s performance.

- Analyze the data to understand both the historic and likely future performance of the global Fruit Powders industry by region to support long-term strategic planning.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001