COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Snow Country Lane: A Novel” by Sarah Vail continues the action-packed adventures of top Seattle prosecutor Tim McAndrews. While on a much-needed ski vacation with his beautiful new wife Daniela St. Clair, whom he had previously rescued from a serial killer, he witnesses a young girl being abducted and without hesitation quickly switches into hero mode. Upon chasing after the kidnapper, McAndrews ultimately entangles himself and his wife in a dangerous web of lies and crimes more disturbing and horrifying than they ever could imagine.

The story follows McAndrews as he decides to put his vacation on hold when his friend, Elias Cain, negotiates with the Seattle DA to loan him to his FBI profiling team for the kidnapping investigation. As their research unfolds, they realize they are chasing down a child trafficking ring that is like an octopus with tentacles reaching everywhere. To take down a monster, McAndrews might have to put his life on the line, again.

“Loved the book! Even though this is a sequel to "James Street,” it also reads very well as a stand-alone book. Well researched with lots of action, it gives you a look at possibilities. I love Dani and Tim's characters and romance…Story keeps you wanting to read more and more.” – Amazon review

Although a fiction book, Vail wrote “Snow Country Lane” to help bring attention to the serious issue of child abduction and trafficking stating, “Children are earth’s future and need to be loved, nurtured and cared for and the predation of them is a sickness that needs to end.”

Readers will be kept in suspense as they unravel the dangerous mystery alongside McAndrews in this enthralling page turning crime drama. To learn more, please visit www.james-street.com.

“Snow Country Lane: A Novel”

By Sarah Vail

ISBN: 978-1-4808-8636-0 (sc); 978-1-4808-8637-7 (hc); 978-1-4808-8638-4 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Archway Publishing

About the Author

Sarah Vail decided to pursue her lifelong dream of writing suspense fiction after a forty-year career in private industry. Her debut book “James Street: A Novel” introduced readers to the heroic Tim McAndrews character and she is currently working on the third novel in the series. Vail decided to focus on the topic of child trafficking after reading a newspaper article about a collaboration between 38 law enforcement agencies that brought down a terrible child trafficking ring that rescued over 160 children. Vail currently resides in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com