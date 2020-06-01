VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that it has completed the sale of a portfolio of retail assets to an institutional buyer for $90 million. The transaction included seven shopping centers totaling over 630,000 square feet, or 15% of the Company’s retail portfolio.



“With the completion of this portfolio sale, we accomplish a number of short and long-term objectives,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “In addition to considerably reducing the percentage of retail assets in our portfolio, the proceeds from this sale of unencumbered properties allow us to enhance our liquidity position and create further balance sheet flexibility. More importantly, this transaction represents a significant step toward achieving our longer-term goal of improving overall portfolio quality, focused on ground-up multifamily and urban infill mixed-use development projects, leading to both net asset value growth and future value creation for our shareholders.”

The retail portfolio consisted of the following grocery-anchored shopping centers:

Property Location Built Square Feet Anchor Alexander Pointe Salisbury, NC 1997 64,724 Harris Teeter Bermuda Crossroads Chester, VA 2001 122,566 Food Lion Gainsborough Square Chesapeake, VA 1999 88,862 Food Lion Harper Hill Commons Winston-Salem, NC 2004 96,914 Harris Teeter Indian Lakes Crossing Virginia Beach, VA 2008 64,973 Harris Teeter Renaissance Square Davidson, NC 2008 80,467 Harris Teeter Stone House Square Hagerstown, MD 2008 112,274 Weis Markets 630,780

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release, including with respect to the details of the disposition and its financial impact on the Company, are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684



