TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) confirms that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Jacobina gold mine in Brazil, called ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report, Jacobina Gold Mine, Bahia State, Brazil’, with an effective date of December 31, 2019, has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and is now available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com . The new technical report is also available on the Company’s website www.yamana.com . The Jacobina gold mine is a long life, low cost mine with estimated current production of 170,000 ounces per year which would increase to an average of 230,000 ounces per year pursuant to a low capital cost expansion, all as more fully described in the NI 43-101 report.



Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

