HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 June 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

CHANGE IN HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S HOLDING OF TREASURY SHARES

Honkarakenne Oyj has assigned 15 000 Honkarakenne B-shares as a part of CEO’s performance-based incentive for year 2019.

The handover date for the shares was 1 June 2020. After the transfer, Honkarakenne group holds 349 385 of its own class B shares.

