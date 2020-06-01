HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 June 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saarelainen, Marko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20200601103230_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com
Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com
