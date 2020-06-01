HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 June 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20200601103230_4

Transaction date: 2020-06-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com



