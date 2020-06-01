BALTIMORE, Md., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the use of brilliant illustrations and storytelling, readers are introduced to a relatable new female action hero in the empowering anti-bullying children’s book “Lilbeebye Stings Bully” by Theresa Shields. Lilbeebye is a regular little girl who has a secret power to sting honey love into the hearts of those who bullied and picked on other children who were afraid to defend themselves.

Readers of all ages who have been victims to bullying will be inspired by Lilbeebye’s bravery and those that have been bullies themselves will learn how to treat everyone with love and respect through the examples provided by Lilbeebye. The book also teaches readers that if they care for one another they can help make the world a better place, to treat people how they want to be treated and to always be kind and love one another.

“I feel like bullying is a big problem in our society,” said Shields. “I wanted to develop a character kids could relate to and learn from especially if they have problems with bullying.”

The book also celebrates faith and Christianity as the bully characters become inspired by Lilbeebye’s acts of kindness to start going to church every Sunday where they provide their testimony on their change in attitude toward people. To learn more, please visit www.lilbeebye.com.

About the Author

Theresa Shields is a rising author from Baltimore, Maryland who created the story “Lilbeebye Stings Bully.” She is a proud mother and grandmother and was inspired to write this book to address the bullying issues that are happening all over the world. Her messages of love, kindness and positivity are needed more than ever during these times of uncertainty and her superhero Lilbeebye is a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers of all ages.

