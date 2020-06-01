New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbonates 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers Behind the Carbonates Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903136/?utm_source=GNW





With the majority of global north regions facing decline, due to growing health awareness, growth seen in Africa (2%), Asia (3%), and Eastern Europe (3%) prevented global volume constriction.



In China, the resurgence of local brands has garnered interest from consumers influenced by neo-localization, and effective marketing tactics by leading brands also boosted consumption. Eastern Europe volumes were significantly aided by the FIFA world cup, and innovation in adult soft drinks drew attention to the category in South Africa.



New low calorie lines appeared in most markets, and already cemented low calorie drinks gained popularity.Innovations in sweeteners derived from Stevia have kept consumers in the market in Australasia, and flavor innovation attempted to capture disillusioned customers in North America.



With added support from low calorie entrants, the category is forecast for slow volume growth over the coming years, with demands regarding public health, sustainability, and ethical practices shaping how companies must adapt to suit the market of the future.



Global flavor dynamics were more or less the same, with small negligible changes in the volume share of the leading flavors.Cola marginally increased its majority share, still carrying over half of volumes worldwide, followed by orange; citrus; tonic, mixers and bitters; and lemon-lime.



The others category declined, with consumers more often opting for classic flavors.



One key way that leading companies drove profitability was by focusing on smaller packaging formats.These appealed to consumers whose carbonates consumption was becoming more occasional, which decreased demand for larger sizes in many markets.



These formats were also more convenient for “on-the-go” consumption.Coca-Cola responded by optimizing its pack sizes.



The 50cl was the only top pack size to grow globally.



At a global average, Price per Liter (PPL) both on and off premise increased by 4%.Regionally, the fastest Price per Liter (PPL) growth was seen in Western Europe, where an average increase of 8% occurred.



Sugar tax implementations were a big influencer here, causing manufacturers to pass on the price increase to the customer. Though manufacturers are fast to claim that sugar taxes do not influence a change in consumer purchasing behavior, in 2018 the inverse was observed, at least at a regional average, with many consumers being encouraged to migrate to products not just lower in sugar, but products that are cheaper as a result.



The report “Global Carbonates Report 2019” acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global Carbonates (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on emerging trends and industry model based forecasting.



The analyst considers Carbonates as sweetened, non-alcoholic drinks containing carbon dioxide. It includes cola and non-cola flavors, regular and low calorie.



Scope

Global Carbonates Report 2019 report covering over 8 global regions comprising of Africa, Asia, Australasia, Easter Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East and North Africa, provides -

- Top line value and volume growth data, % share by flavour, key companies, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with forecasts.

- Details of key new product launches by region.

- Overview of the competitive landscape in the carbonates market, with analysis of key company performance.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the carbonates market.



Reasons to Buy

- The Global Carbonates report allows you to evaluate forecast projections, enhancing your understanding of the evolving trends and consumption patterns.

- The report is arranged by region, giving a comprehensive view of current and emerging trends and opportunities to support corporate strategic planning.

- Identify the current and emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the global carbonates market to assess the likely impact on company’s performance.

- Interrogate the data to understand both the historic and likely future performance of the global carbonates industry by region to support long-term strategic planning.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001