SAN MATEO, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Health today introduced Return to Work (R2W), an app and analytics-based solution to help employers keep their workplaces safe for employees and customers. Mobile Health R2W is integrated with real-time employer analytics, providing immediate notification of employee work status as well as a customer assessment to further ensure workplace safety. R2W aims to help employers safely reopen their businesses – and stay open – by offering a direct line-of-sight to employee return to work status across the workforce.

Businesses are anxious to reopen and recognize the need to do so safely, while employees are eager to get back to work. Even so, there are steps that employers need to take to keep employees and customers safe and the business strong and sustainable.

Quickly and easily delivered through Mobile Health’s secure cloud-based platform, employers can deploy R2W in as few as 7-10 days. Employees answer questions to see if they meet the return to work criteria before arriving at work each day. The R2W algorithm then assesses each employees’ responses and makes a return to work determination based on CDC guidelines. It also directs employees to necessary resources such as testing sites and telehealth.

With R2W from Mobile Health, employers can:

Screen all employees every day for COVID-19 symptoms

Determine employee return to work status based on CDC guidelines

Access real-time analytics with a line of sight into individual employee status

Deploy quickly, in 7-10 days for standard offering

Screen customers quickly to ensure they don’t bring the infection into the workplace

John F. Halloran, CEO at Mobile Health, shared, “While everyone is eager for life to go back to normal, there are steps that businesses need to take before that can happen. R2W from Mobile Health helps employees return to work safely by putting a framework in place to identify and separate individuals that pose a risk to the workplace and its customers.”

He continued, “R2W collects the necessary information, gives employees return to work status determination based on CDC guidelines, and provides employers with a real-time line of sight into its workforce. Mobile Health also offers a customer screening solution to ensure that customers aren’t introducing the virus to the business. This approach provides a starting place, allowing companies to define a path forward while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

About Mobile Health

Founded in 2012, Mobile Health is a digital health engagement platform designed for health plans and employers who want to stay connected to members and employees to drive better health outcomes. Mobile Health believes that mobile technology will continue to play a transformational role in healthcare to a more consumer-centric marketplace.

With Mobile Health, employees are more engaged, healthier and more productive. For more information, visit http://www.mobilehealthconsumer.com .

