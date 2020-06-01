Quanta provides compact dialysis systems to NHS

to support increased need caused by COVID-19 pandemic

SC+ haemodialysis system delivered for ICU use at four NHS Trusts

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 01 June 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology innovation company, today announces that it has been proudly supporting the ongoing NHS COVID-19 response for emergency dialysis provision by supplying its next-generation SC+ haemodialysis system to select NHS Trusts in the United Kingdom. Quanta delivered an initial batch of equipment and trained staff at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, where SC+ has been used to treat COVID-19 patients in need of life-sustaining dialysis treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Equipment has also been supplied and training provided at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Up to a third of all patients hospitalised with COVID-19 will suffer from concomitant acute kidney failure, requiring life sustaining renal replacement therapy such as haemodialysis. Staff at Quanta have been working tirelessly around the clock to support the urgent NHS demand for additional dialysis capacity, while Quanta’s key suppliers are also working additional shifts to increase production of both machines and consumables. SC+ has been designed for ease of use and, as part of this contract, Quanta has trained over 70 ICU nurses, all of whom have completed training in under six hours.

In addition, Quanta is providing the NHS with essential protective equipment, such as

semi-reusable surgical mask adapters and face shield frames, manufactured using the company’s 3D-printers.

Emma Vaux, Consultant Nephrologist at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We are delighted to be the first hospital in the UK to use the new SC+ device. At a time when there is an unprecedented national shortage of dialysis machines, and an increased need to treat more patients with renal problems associated with COVID-19, Quanta was able to provide SC+ devices within a matter of days. SC+ has been safely installed and due to its ease of use, Quanta has been able to deliver training in under six hours enabling our ICU nurses to quickly, effectively and efficiently treat those people that need it most. In the long term, we are looking forward to seeing these devices used in our patient’s home settings.”

Sandip Mitra, Consultant Nephrologist at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“The introduction of the new SC+ device during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact in supporting critically ill patients developing kidney failure. As a versatile and compact dialysis machine, the SC+ system provides a wide range of renal replacement therapy options for ICUs, dialysis clinics and patients’ own homes. In the near term, rapidly increasing the use of home haemodialysis will also be crucial to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in dialysis patients.”

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Everybody at Quanta is pulling out all the stops to support the NHS and kidney failure patients during this critical time and I would like to thank our team for making this happen so quickly. I’m proud to see the difference we’re able to make with our small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system, SC+, by providing flexible treatment options for patients in urgent need.”

About Quanta and SC+

Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients through beautifully engineered solutions. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.

As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a portable, compact and versatile device, SC+ supports dialysis delivery across a range of care settings and therapy prescriptions.

For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com .

SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.