Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Roch Doliveux as Non-Executive Chairman



Oxford, UK – 1 June, 2020: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, is pleased to announce that Dr. Roch Doliveux will become Non-Executive Chairman of the Group with effect from 24 June 2020. As announced on 18 March 2020, Dr Lorenzo Tallarigo informed the Group of his intention to retire from Oxford Biomedica's Board. Dr Tallarigo will step down as Chairman at the Group’s AGM on 23 June 2020. Accordingly, Dr Tallarigo will no longer be standing for reappointment at the AGM and the resolution regarding his reappointment will be withdrawn.

Dr. Doliveux is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Pierre Fabre S.A and a Non-Executive Director at Stryker Corporation and UCB SA. Dr. Doliveux was previously the Chief Executive Officer of UCB SA for ten years during which time he transformed the company from a diversified chemical group into a global biopharmaceutical leader. Prior to that he worked at Schering-Plough International, Inc from 1990-2003 and at Ciba-Geigy AG (now Novartis) from 1982.

Dr. Doliveux is also Chairman of the GLG Healthcare Institute, a community of senior executives for experience sharing and learning. He was Vice-President of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Association (EFPIA) Board and Chairman of the Board of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) which is the largest healthcare public private partnership in the world. Dr. Doliveux also chairs the Caring Entrepreneurship Fund (King Baudouin Foundation), a philanthropic initiative which he created in 2008 which supports entrepreneurship in health and wellness. Dr. Roch Doliveux is a Veterinary Surgeon by training and has an MBA from INSEAD.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said: “Roch has extensive global experience with life science and healthcare companies including in leadership, strategy, financials, Board governance and has a passion for patient centricity. We are delighted that Roch will lead the Board through the next phase at Oxford Biomedica and we look forward to him joining us in June. On behalf of the Group I thank Lorenzo for his leadership of the Board over the past four years and we wish him every success for his future.”

Dr. Roch Doliveux said: “I am delighted to be joining Oxford Biomedica at a time when the cell and gene therapy sector is growing so rapidly. The Group is clearly at the forefront of innovation in this field and I look forward to getting to know the science and helping to realise the potential of this world-leading technology for saving and bettering the lives of patients.”

Dr. Lorenzo Tallarigo added: “I am proud of the achievements the Group has made over the past four years including the execution of its now successful strategy, the build out of it market-leading capabilities, several major new partnerships and resultant share price performance. This progress has led to a significant growth in the Group’s value and I now hand over the reins to Roch of a significantly transformed business with an enormous global potential. I wish Roch and the team continued success in the years ahead.”

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

T: +44 (0)1865 783 000

T: +44 (0)1865 783 000

T: +44 (0)1865 954 161 / E: ir@oxb.com







Mary-Jane Elliott/Matthew Neal











T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading, fully integrated, gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford Biomedica and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, CNS disorders, liver diseases and respiratory disease. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Santen, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium and Imperial Innovations, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 550 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com