PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, announces the company’s Virtual Recruiting Event Solution is now free for the first 60 days for all new users.

“As the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic, GR8 People immediately provided talent acquisition with virtual recruiting event software at no cost as a way to support the profession during an extremely difficult time,” states CEO Diane Smith. “Initially, the program was to end in June, but given extremely high demand for the solution alongside continued economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, we are extending our support by giving customers their first 60 days free.”

The solution is ideal because it pairs with an organization’s existing web or video conferencing platform, which avoids having to invest in a tool they already have in place, and enables talent acquisition teams to seamlessly market and manage their virtual recruiting initiatives and ensure successful hiring outcomes in today’s unique recruiting environment. Recruiters can automate registrations and reminders, pre-screen and invite priority candidates to self-schedule, engage top talent with post-event communications, and measure their recruitment marketing tactics and event performance—all in one spot.

“Right now, what talent acquisition teams need most is ready-access to intuitive features and functionality that can be implemented quickly while allowing them to leverage the web conferencing tool they already have,” notes Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral. “Our solution also comes with a dedicated customer support representative who will help develop the initial email and landing page templates as this results in a reusable model that is adapted easily for all future virtual recruiting events.”

Features and Functionality

Whether organizations want to pre-screen virtual hiring event attendees for initial assessment, host an internal mobility event exclusively for current employees, or deliver webinars to build their employer brand through information sessions, GR8 People’s solution gives recruiters everything needed to market and manage a range of virtual recruiting event formats, including the ability to:

Promote upcoming events to target candidates

Create a branded landing page for each event

Automate communications for registration and reminders

Pre-screen attendees to move them through the pipeline fast

Invite select attendees to self-schedule a call with a recruiter

Engage talent with post-event communications

Capture metrics on recruiting activity, candidate flow and recruitment marketing efforts all in one spot

Following 60 days of free use, talent acquisition teams can choose to purchase the existing feature set or an expanded version of the solution by adding a dedicated candidate relationship management community and flexible sourcing workflow. “The enhanced functionality essentially transforms the solution into an event talent funnel engine because recruiters can both source for future events and engage high-potential talent through nurture campaigns,” adds Smith. “It’s exactly what enterprise organizations need to connect with, capture and convert top talent effectively and efficiently.”

For More Information

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People supports more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries that use our unified and seamless platform to attract, engage and hire the world’s best talent. With all applications built natively, the GR8 People One-Experience Talent Platform brings together ATS, CRM, recruitment marketing, virtual and campus recruiting events, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding to significantly improve hiring performance, agility and business intelligence. Forward-thinking organizations, including EA, Burton, Informatica, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Randstad, Teradata, Talbots and T. Rowe Price, have turned to GR8 People to power recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results.