LGI Homes invites customers to celebrate National Homeownership Month and looks to educate buyers on the benefits, value and joy homeownership brings.

LGI Homes invites customers to celebrate National Homeownership Month and looks to educate buyers on the benefits, value and joy homeownership brings.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilders, today announced the Company’s celebration of National Homeownership Month.



“The month of June gives us the opportunity to educate prospective buyers on the value and joy of homeownership,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our annual celebration of National Homeownership Month means much more this year when home has a different meaning and space is what matters most.”

In honor of National Homeownership Month, LGI Homes has a campaign underway to celebrate the benefits that homeownership brings to families and communities across America. Home has always played a vital role in our lives and now, more than ever, home has become command central for all that we do. With homes expanding to become offices, schools, gyms, and in many cases all three, spacious layouts with the room to accommodate the daily activities for the entire household have become essential. LGI believes that, despite these unprecedented times, homeownership is now more than ever within reach.

“We are passionate about providing homeownership to anyone looking to achieve the American Dream,” said Lipar. “With many aspects of our lives on hold, our dreams of homeownership shouldn't be one of them.”

Homeownership continues to be an important option for many Americans to invest in their families, their future and their communities. Interest rates are historically low and the dream of homeownership is more achievable now than ever before.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a6d22b1-26f1-4608-8462-53594056cddf