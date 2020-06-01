MALVERN, Pa., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that it has closed on a credit facility of up to $50 million from funds managed by Marathon Asset Management, a global credit solutions partner. Proceeds from the facility will generally be used to support the commercial launch of ANJESOTM (meloxicam) injection, and for working capital purposes. JMP Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent to Baudax on this transaction.



“This strategic non-dilutive financing represents our strong belief in the future commercial prospects for ANJESO as a new, intravenous non-opioid option for the management of moderate to severe pain,” said Gerri Henwood, CEO of Baudax Bio. “The availability of these new funds, as well as incremental amounts of up to an additional $50 million, at Marathon’s discretion, to help support complementary and accretive acquisitions provides important financial flexibility for our commercial-stage organization and leaves us well positioned to execute on the launch of ANJESO and to grow our acute care franchise. Our newly hired sales force is on track to commence the launch this month.”

This financing is in the form of a five-year term loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 13.5%. Baudax will pay interest only for the first 24 months of the loan. The funds are structured in five tranches, to provide financial flexibility as needed, while balancing debt leverage and managing interest expense, with $10 million available immediately upon closing of the transaction. The additional four tranches will be available upon achieving certain minimum net revenue thresholds within set periods of times from the closing date. If Baudax achieves $10 million trailing 12-month EBITDA within 24 months of closing, then the term of the loan can be extended to six years with an interest only period of 36 months.

In connection with the credit facility, Baudax issued to Marathon warrants to purchase 527,100 shares of Baudax common stock at an exercise price of $4.59 per share. Further information with respect to the credit facility and the warrants is set forth in the Form 8-K which will be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ANJESO™

ANJESO (meloxicam) injection is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities, which are believed to be related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase type 2 pathway (COX-2) and subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. ANJESO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020 for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Because of the delayed onset of analgesia, ANJESO alone is not recommended for use when rapid onset of analgesia is required. The ANJESO product approval was supported by two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. As a non-opioid, Baudax Bio believes ANJESO has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential, while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. ANJESO was designed using the NanoCrystal® platform, a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal® is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited (APIL).

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The Company’s first commercial product, ANJESO™, had its New Drug Application approved by FDA on February 20, 2020 for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. As a non-opioid, IV meloxicam has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com .

About Marathon Asset Management

Marathon Asset Management L.P. (“Marathon”) is a global credit solutions partner. Marathon seeks attractive absolute returns through investments in the global credit markets and real estate related markets with a long-term goal of building a world-class asset management platform. Marathon’s core competency is opportunistic investing in the global corporate, emerging market and structured credit markets based on fundamental, bottom-up research across distinct investment funds, managed vehicles, and separate accounts. Marathon’s private credit business includes direct lending, asset-based lending, including healthcare and aircraft leasing along with real estate lending. The team has significant experience investing in credit dislocations through multiple cycles and is fully integrated to capitalize on credit opportunities globally. Marathon possesses a unique, broad-based skill set and proprietary platform to research, analyze and act upon complex capital structures and situations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," “goal,” "intend," and "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the commercial launch of ANJESO™ or disruption in supply chain, Baudax Bio’s ability to maintain regulatory approval for ANJESO, Baudax Bio’s ability to successfully commercialize ANJESO; the acceptance of ANJESO by the medical community, including physicians, patients, health care providers and hospital formularies; Baudax Bio’s ability and that of Baudax Bio’s third party manufacturers to successfully scale-up our commercial manufacturing process for ANJESO, Baudax Bio’s ability to produce commercial supply in quantities and quality sufficient to satisfy market demand for ANJESO, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued product development, payment of milestones and ANJESO commercialization, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio’s ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans, the accuracy of Baudax Bio’s estimates of the potential market for ANJESO, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals; and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

claudia@argotpartners.com

Baudax Bio, Inc.

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@baudaxbio.com