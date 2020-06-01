MELBOURNE, Australia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that the following securities have lapsed and have been cancelled on 31 May 2020:

ASX Code Number of securities and description CLQAA 2,373 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2020 CLQAA 3,663 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2021 CLQAA 9,933 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2021 CLQAA 34,510 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2022 CLQAA 51,589 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2022 CLQAA 108,094 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2023 CLQAI 462,870 Options exercisable at $0.53 each expiring 9 August 2023

The Company’s current capital structure therefore constitutes of the following classes of securities:

ASX Code Total number of securities and description CLQ 746,460,205 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares CLQAA 1,256,919 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2020 CLQAA 478,439 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2021 CLQAA 866,802 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2021 CLQAA 2,362,913 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2022 CLQAA 2,959,861 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2022 CLQAA 4,094,908 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2023 CLQAI 350,000 Options exercisable at $0.95 each expiring 31 August 2020 CLQAI 75,000 Options exercisable at $1.73 each expiring 6 November 2020 CLQAI 5,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.80 each expiring 4 December 2020 CLQAI 500,000 Options exercisable at $1.63 each expiring 12 March 2021 CLQAI 1,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.88 each expiring 19 February 2021 CLQAI 7,537,130 Options exercisable at $0.53 each expiring 9 August 2023

For more information, please contact:



Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited.

