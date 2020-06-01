GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) announces that David Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael O’Meara, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis, will be participating in the Benchmark Company Early Cyclicals Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, June 1, 2020; the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020; and the Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Supporting materials will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com .



