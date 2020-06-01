NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (the “Company” or “NexTech”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and virtual events is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased 100,000 shares. It was reported that on 5/5/2020 he purchased 929,885 common shares of NexTech common stock. This is his fourth buy for the year 2020.
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased the shares by exercising 100,000 warrants which put an additional $70,000 onto the balance sheet bringing his total investment in 2020 to $800,921; further bolstering the company's cash and inventory position which is already over $3 million.
Gappelberg comments, “Due to the fact that 100% of conferences have gone virtual, our newly acquired Virtual Events software platform InfernoAR is experiencing a major increase in demand from across the globe for its services. We just started marketing our InfernoAR platform and in just 30 days we are quoting over 20 events ranging in price from $25,000-$250,000 per event. We expect many of these quotes to turn into new and valuable business relationships to be announced in the coming weeks with some deals being multi-year engagements. He continues, “Personally, I believe the current stock price still does not yet reflect NexTech’s strong market leadership position and growth potential for our new InfernoAR platform, Aritize360 app, ARitize app, 3D/AR ad network and WebAR business in 2020 and beyond, which is why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares".
Recent Company Highlights in 2020:
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.
ARitize™ For eCommerce; The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it on’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ University; having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios; the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
ARitize™ 3D-AR-360 Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
