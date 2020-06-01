STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – June 1, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign has appointed Morten Henneveld to the role of Chief Executive Officer. He takes up his new position on September 1, 2020, in conjunction with the retirement of the current CEO, Anders Lundqvist.





Morten Henneveld has extensive international experience in the medical device area with a background as Director Commercial Excellence at Coloplast, Managing Director Sweden and Regional Vice President Nordics at Biomet and Vice President EMEA Spine at Zimmer Biomet. He joins OssDsign from a position as Senior Vice President Business Transformation and Strategy at GN Hearing, a global leader in hearing aids.

Earlier this year, OssDsign's current CEO, Anders Lundqvist, informed the Board of his intention to retire at the age of 65. The appointment of Morten Henneveld has been preceded by a comprehensive international recruitment process.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Tel: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.





Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.





The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

