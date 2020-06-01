New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394539/?utm_source=GNW

95 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft, demand for high-efficiency aircraft engines, and development of advanced military aircraft. In addition, growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Turbofan

• Turboprop



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emerging NEMs technology for sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of additive manufacturing in engine sensors, and research and development of supersonic jets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

