ATLANTA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and architect Martin P. Miller, NCARB, has published a mathematical and philosophical work that explores the history of numbers, uncovers Miller’s groundbreaking discoveries of prime number sequencing, and describes heaven in terms of quantum physics in an easy and understandable style. In “Prime Numbers Proof and Journey Finding the Fingerprint of God,” Miller provides readers with his solution to prime numbers and the order he found within their seeming randomness.

A simple-to-digest read, “Prime Numbers Proof and Journey” provides scientific backing to the existence of heaven, God, and miracles. Throughout, Miller shares his account of crossing paths with heaven during a near-death experience and delves deeply into questions about heaven’s appearance, the potential to travel through time and rewrite history, and the meaning of dreams.

“Many years ago, I had a near-death experience. I was taken up in a dream to a place of high energy. I thought I had died and was standing in a wonderful place with walls of electric white light,” Miller said. “I’m not the type of person to spread the Gospel, pass out tracks, or persuade someone with a Bible verse. I talk about science and light. I have since had many more dreams, visions, and impressions, and with these events, I understand that God is real.”

Ultimately, “Prime Numbers Proof and Journey” provides proof of God’s existence as found in nature, human DNA, and the universal language of mathematics. The book also discusses what it takes to unlock one’s hidden potential and offers readers hope that, despite the chaos and turmoil in the world, God maintains an underlying peaceful order.

“Prime Numbers Proof and Journey Finding the Fingerprint of God:

Prime Numbers Solved – Mathematical Proof a First in Twenty-Four Hundred Years”

By Martin P. Miller, NCARB

ISBN: 978-1-9736-8209-7 (softcover); 978-1-9736-8210-3 (e-book)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Martin P. Miller, NCARB, is a licensed, nationally certified architect with more than 40 years of experience in the architectural field. While attending the University of Illinois he received the Student Merit Achievement Award for Outstanding Accomplishment; Franklin R. Smith Memorial Award for Excellence in Architecture; and 1988-89 Facility Citation for Academic Work. Miller is also a Life Member of the Golden Key National Honor Society. He has a five-year degree in Architectural Technology, and he obtained the rank of Sargent (E-5) in the Marine Corps Reserves and Captain (O-3) in the Army National Guard. Miller received three patents from the USPTO for new technologies of smart building construction and has made innovations in housing, energy, food, and water purification. He is passionate about quantum physics, mathematics, and architecture, and he enjoys constructing tiffany reproduction art glass and new “antique-design” furniture. To learn more, please visit www.godisrealprimes.com.

