MONTREAL, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) announced the Company will be releasing its Q1 Financial Statements on June 11, 2020 and will be including its 2019 year end results on this day, instead of Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 as previously announced in order to give a more representative disclosure of the Company's financials at once.



The Company will be hosting an investor conference call on Friday, June 12th 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT) to discuss these results followed by a Q&A for investors.

The call will be hosted by CEO Marc Seelenfreund and VP Sales Glenn Kennedy to update current sales pipeline, channels and strategies. Details of the conference call can be found below:

Details of the conference call:

Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern / 6:00 AM Pacific



North America toll free dial-in number: (866) 521-4909



International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311



There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

The Company is relying on the 45-day filings extension provided by B.C. Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements for its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ending March 31, 2020. The 45-day extension is being provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for certain periodic filings that are required to be made on or before June 1, 2020.

The Company’s directors, officers and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principals described in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, until such time as it is no longer applicable.

The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments that have occurred subsequent to the filing of the Company’s September 30, 2019 interim financial statements, that have not already been disclosed by the Company through news releases filed on SEDAR.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

