CHICAGO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, announced Pinnacle Dermatology, one of the most prominent multi-state leaders in population skin health management, has selected R1’s revenue cycle management solution to help improve performance, lower costs and increase patient satisfaction.



Pinnacle Dermatology, based in Chicago, selected R1 to optimize the revenue cycle for its 50+ locations across five states and to support its significant long-term growth goals.

“Our organization is in the business of delivering high-quality clinical services and a superior patient experience – not handling revenue cycle,” said Chad Eckes, chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer. “We’re excited to partner with R1 because they have the expertise needed to fully transform our revenue cycle operations and allow us to focus on strategic initiatives that will expand our business.”

R1’s end-to-end revenue cycle platform embeds technology, intelligent automation, operational excellence and enterprise-wide performance analytics into a physician practice’s existing infrastructure and workflow. In turn, the R1 platform helps reduce cost to collect, drive improvements to net patient revenue, and allows staff to focus on strategic and patient-facing tasks.

“As practices work to respond to the ever-changing healthcare environment, we are proud to partner with large physician groups like Pinnacle to manage their revenue cycle operations so they can focus on delivering safe, high-quality care to their patients,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of R1.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Pinnacle Dermatology

Established in 2004, Pinnacle has grown into a multi-state practice with immediate future plans for expansion. At Pinnacle Dermatology, we are united in our purpose: to protect and care for patients at every age and every life stage so they can safely pursue their life's passions. We are accomplished, board certified and accredited experts who make the latest innovations in skin care accessible, and procedures and outcomes easy to understand. We recently announced an exclusive affiliation with Rush University Medical Center, a nationally ranked academic health system in the Chicago area, to improve quality of care and increased access to care.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Atif Rahim

R1 RCM Inc.

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com