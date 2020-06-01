NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brattle Street Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL) today announced that it has granted 1,300,000 options to acquire common shares at a price of $0.20 per share, exercisable for five years to three directors, officers and employees, none of whom currently hold options in the Company.
The option exercise price has been set at $0.20 as the Company’s current assets, held overwhelmingly in cash, equals approximately $0.20 per share for all shares outstanding.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
