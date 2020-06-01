NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brattle Street Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL) ‎today announced that it has granted 1,300,000 options to acquire common shares at a price of $0.20 per share, exercisable for five years to three directors, officers and employees, none of whom currently hold options in the Company.



The option exercise price has been set at $0.20 as the Company’s current assets, held overwhelmingly in cash, equals approximately $0.20 per share for all shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

