VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TheraPsil announces the launch of a program to help terminally-ill British Columbians access medically-supervised, psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy - a therapy, that although proven to be effective in reducing severe emotional distress, is currently illegal in Canada. TheraPsil, a BC-based non-profit coalition of Healthcare professionals, patients, and advocates, will help qualified patients file for an exemption directly to the federal Minister of Health, who has the authority to allow the treatment.



“Canadians with a terminal diagnosis, experiencing psychological end-of-life distress, deserve the right to try new therapies that can improve their quality of life and death. When a safe and effective therapy involves a prohibited substance, we help patients exercise their rights - to align with science and support those in need.” - Dr. Bruce Tobin, Founder of TheraPsil.

TheraPsil’s Program begins with supporting terminally-ill Canadians that meet TheraPsil’s initial inclusion criteria and qualifications, and will expand to include:

Compassionate Access: Establishing safe, and legal access to psychedelic-assisted therapy for those in medical need.

Public Education: Increasing awareness of the merits and limitations of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Professional Training: Developing safe, simple and effective protocols for credentialed health professionals to deliver psilocybin-assisted therapy, in collaboration with other active organizations.

Research: Facilitating research and evaluation in collaboration with Canadian and international partners.

For information about TheraPsil's team, inclusion criteria, and program, visit www.therapsil.ca.

Interested Health care professionals, and individuals experiencing end-of-life distress are invited to confidentially contact us on the TheraPsil website.

Media Contact:

Holly Bennett, Director of Communications

holly@therapsil.ca

All other inquiries:

Spencer Hawkswell, Executive Director

spencer@therapsil.ca