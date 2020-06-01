Subsequent Events Reflect Improving Financial Condition



JUPITER, FL, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC:TLSS), (“TLSS", or the “Company”), a leading eCommerce fulfillment service provider, announced today that on May 29, 2020, it filed its Form 10-K, Annual Report for the calendar year ended December 31, 2019.

John Mercadante, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "While the Company more than doubled its revenue in 2019, it incurred substantial debt and expense to fund its aggressive organic growth initiatives, resulting in an operating loss of $20,291,000 as compared to an operating loss of $7,069,000 for the same period in 2018. Since year-end, the Company has taken substantive measures to improve its balance sheet and cost structure, which management believes, will improve its financial performance in 2020.”

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019



Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $17,736,000, or 130%, to $31,356,000, as compared to $13,620,000, for the period from June 18, 2018 (acquisition date) to December 31, in 2018. The Company's loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $44,183,000, due primarily from the $20,291,000 operating loss, interest expense of $6,540,000, loan fees of $601,000, and a non-cash charge for derivative expense of $55,841,000, which was partially offset by a gain on debt extinguishment of $39,090,000. This compared to a loss from continuing operations of $14,579,000 for the same period in 2018.



TLSS has recorded the financial results of a divested subsidiary as discontinued operations. Accordingly, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, TLSS recorded a loss from discontinued operations of $681,000 as compared to income from discontinued operations of $100,000 for the same period in 2018. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled approximately $45,846,000 as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $14,478,000 for the same period in 2018.



Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company engaged the services of a consultant to formulate and implement a restructuring plan that includes reducing liabilities and lowering operating and administrative overhead costs, which it believes will help improve its financial condition. Some of these initial measures included: (i) settling an aggregate of $1.8 million in merchant credit advance debt and a Senior Secured note for $1.1 million and (ii) reducing annualized administrative and operating expenses by approximately $1.0 million. In addition, due to the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic, the Company, through its operating subsidiaries, applied for and secured two (2) loans under the Paycheck Protection Program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (the “CARES Act”) in the aggregate amount of $3.4 million, which the Company plans to use for covered payroll costs, rent and utilities in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the CARES Act.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS operates as a leading logistics and transportation company specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, last mile, two-person home delivery, and line haul services for the world’s leading online retailers through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, PrimeEFS, LLC and ShypDirect, LLC. For more information about the Company and its subsidiaries visit the Company’s website, www.tlss-inc.com, or public filings at SEC.gov.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 50,026 $ 296,196 Accounts receivable, net 963,771 441,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,246,555 509,068 Assets of discontinued operations - 335,894 Total Current Assets 2,260,352 1,582,655 OTHER ASSETS: Security deposit 76,500 5,000 Property and equipment, net 240,406 936,831 Right of use assets, net 1,750,430 - Intangible asset, net - 4,668,334 Total Other Assets 2,067,336 5,610,165 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,327,688 $ 7,192,820 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Convertible notes payable, net of put premium of $385,385 and $0



and debt discounts of $2,210,950 and $1,595,627, respectively $ 3,634,344 $ 1,411,876 Notes payable, current portion, net of debt discount of $762,122 and $255,843, respectively 2,425,003 1,509,804 Notes payable - related party, net of debt discount 500,000 213,617 Accounts payable 1,517,082 655,183 Accrued expenses 627,990 566,574 Insurance payable 2,948,261 1,108,368 Contingency liability 440,000 - Lease liabilities, current portion 333,126 - Liabilities of discontinued operations - 440,745 Derivative liability 2,135,939 7,888,684 Due to related parties 325,445 275,300 Accrued compensation and related benefits 886,664 435,944 Total Current Liabilities 15,773,854 14,506,095 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liability, less current portion 1,440,258 - Notes payable, less current portion - 424,019 Total Long-term Liabilities 1,440,258 424,019 Total Liabilities 17,214,112 14,930,114 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 11) SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares:

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share;

authorized 4,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 0 and 4,000,000 shares

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(Liquidation value $0 and $4,000,000, respectively) - 4,000



Series B Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share;

authorized 1,700,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,700,000 and 0 shares

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(Liquidation value $1,700 and $0, respectively) 1,700

-

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; authorized 500,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding 11,832,603 and 4,220,837 at December 31, 2019

and 2018, respectively 11,833

4,220

Common stock issuable, par value $0.001 per share; 25,000 and 0 shares

25 - Additional paid-in capital 47,715,878 7,477,422 Accumulated deficit (60,615,860 ) (15,222,936 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit (12,886,424 ) (7,737,294 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $ 4,327,688 $ 7,192,820

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 31,356,251 $ 13,620,160 COST OF REVENUES 28,752,889 12,785,425 GROSS PROFIT 2,603,362 834,735 OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related benefits 13,158,040 4,531,798 Legal and professional fees 2,096,359 1,993,130 Rent 419,249 23,100 General and administrative expenses 2,791,272 1,355,857 Contingency loss 586,784 - Impairment loss 3,842,259 - Total Operating Expenses 22,893,963 7,903,885 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (20,290,601 ) (7,069,150 ) OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME: Interest expense (6,318,122 ) (1,720,075 ) Interest expense - related parties (222,328 ) (193,617 ) Loan fees (601,121 ) - Bargain purchase gain - 203,588 Gain on debt extinguishment, net 39,090,168 - Derivative expense (55,841,032 ) (5,799,282 ) Total Other (Expenses) Income (23,892,435 ) (7,509,386 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (44,183,036 ) (14,578,536 ) (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (681,426 ) 100,379 NET LOSS (44,864,462 ) (14,478,157 ) Deemed dividend related to price protection (981,548 ) - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (45,846,010 ) $ (14,478,157 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ (4.73 ) $ (5.79 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.07 ) 0.04 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (4.80 ) $ (5.75 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 9,561,186 2,516,059



