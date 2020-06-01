DENVER, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), is pleased to announce that it has performed its first neuromonitoring case in the state of Arizona. Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM services at one hospital in the Phoenix-area.



“Expanding to Arizona was a priority due to the valuable surgeon relationships we have developed locally and the state’s attractive demographics for IONM services. We expect to grow rapidly in Arizona as we have in other states the Company has added to our operational footprint,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “While the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on Company operations in March and April, we saw a return to normal operations in May, and are eager to resume our investment plans.”

Farlinger added, “We utilized an introduction from a distributor channel partner to start the conversation with one doctor and a surgeon referral to kick off discussions with the other doctor. Over time, we have built strong relationships with these doctors by leveraging Assure’s respected reputation for providing industry-leading IONM services.”

Assure is now providing IONM services across eight states: Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Michigan, South Carolina and Arizona. This growth has been propelled by the Company’s exceptional quality of service and unique clinical expertise. An additional driver is the growing demand for neuromonitoring services across numerous medical procedures.

Collectively the two surgeons that the Company is now working with in Arizona performed approximately 400 procedures in 2019. Currently, all of the procedures performed by these doctors are spine related.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

