LAS VEGAS, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., confirmed today that the fifth and final phase of assay results of the Company’s $4 million Phase II Exploration and Development Program are expected to be published in June, as the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities in 2020. The drilling campaign began in the third quarter of 2019 and was planned and budgeted for 20,000 (m) targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company’s mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures. Following the release of the final drill phase results, the Company is planning to conduct a series of post-program activities and evaluations prior to engaging in the mineral resource and reserves report preparation process.

The Company’s management and technical team have been thrilled with the successful drill results of the Phase II Program in all four phases of assay results published in October and December 2019 and February and May 2020. The highlights of the Phase II drill results have revealed high grade gold mineralization in multiple holes in each phase published, further supporting the initial Phase I Program drill results released in January 2019 and attesting to the mine’s historical production to date. Some of the most significant gold value intersections from previous drill phase results are 4.1 meters (m) graded at 13.2 grams per ton (g/t), 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.6 grams per ton (g/t), 5.2 meters (m) graded at 11.6 grams per ton (g/t).

Furthermore, after the Company has endured recent logistics and technical challenges related to the pandemic circumstances, AABB is expected to be restored back to the Pink Current Information tier on OTC Markets this week.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

