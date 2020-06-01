DUBLIN, Ireland, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced that members of the Avadel management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 4, 2020.



A live webcast of the event will be available at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Presenters:

Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer

Jordan Dubow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Thomas McHugh, Chief Financial Officer

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

