Pune, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventilation system market size is predicted to reach USD 33.17 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising implementation of decentralized systems in the residential sector owing to its special benefits will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising emphasis on balanced ventilation systems to improve the air quality at workplaces will enhance the growth prospects of the market. For instance, as per a study conducted by World Green Building Council named “Health, Wellbeing and Productivity in Offices” indicated that the indoor air quality can lead to nearby 8-11% improvements in work productivity, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Ventilation System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Axial & Centrifugal Fans, Heat Recovery Systems and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2019.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ventilation-system-market-102834







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ventilation-system-market-102834







Market Driver:

Rising Construction Projects to Influence Market Growth





The increasing demand for ventilation units from various industries will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The surge in new construction projects in developing countries is likely to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The advancing government regulations about ventilation standards to protect environment will subsequently promote the growth of the market. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of ventilation systems, such as low maintenance, risk-free and high durability, cost-effectiveness, and time-efficient solutions will significantly uplift the ventilation system market share during the forecast period. Similarly, the easy installation of the system components involving ducts and insulation will further boost the adoption of ventilation systems in the commercial as well as residential sectors. Nonetheless, the increasing environmental concerns is likely to mandate the installation of ventilation systems by the government in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ventilation-system-market-102834







Regional Analysis:

Heavy Demand for Exhaust Kits Amid COVID-19 to Contribute Growth in North America

The market in North America is likely to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the high demand for lab exhaust equipment in hospitals. For instance, Greenheck Group, a leading supplier of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment announced that it is delivering lab exhaust equipment such as Vektor & FumeJet to the hospitals in California for COVID-19 patient isolation rooms. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 8.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise impressively during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ventilators in infrastructure development activities. For instance, as per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat survey, China built more than 57 tall buildings in 2019. The developing infrastructure and booming construction industry will favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. However, the coronavirus outbreak is likely to restrict the growth of the construction industry, which will simultaneously hamper the growth of the market.





Key Development:

February 2020: Greenheck Group, a global leader and manufacturer of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment was listed as the 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in Milwaukee



List of Key Companies Operating in the Ventilation System Market are:

UAB KOMFOVENT(Lithuania)

CaptiveAire Systems (US)

Greenheck Fan Corporation(US)

S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd(UK)

Twin City Fan & Blower(US)

Johnson Controls (US)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(Japan)

Nortek Air Solutions (US)

CENTROTEC SE (Germany)





Quick Buy – Ventilation System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102834







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact Analysis of Covid 19

Global Ventilation System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value) Axial & Centrifugal Fans Heat Recovery Systems Others (Exhaust Fans, Fan Coil Units, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Commercial Residential Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ventilation-system-market-102834







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

HVAC Control System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Traditional HVAC Control Systems, Smart HVAC Control Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Single Split Systems, Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems, Chillers and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/ventilation-system-market-9961

