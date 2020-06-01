NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Authoriti Network (“Authoriti”), an innovative provider of transaction security solutions, today announced it has repurposed its financial transaction smart PIN technology to serve as the basis for COVID-19 eHealth certificates . The Authoriti eHealth certificate provides a way for certified labs, contact tracers, and apps to generate a private and secure code that proves an individual is low risk—without the challenges of a massive, centralized database.



Through the launch of the COVID-19 eHealth certificates, Authoriti is expanding the functionality of its core, patent-pending, Permission Code® technology. The company remains focused on delivering transaction security to financial institutions, while the eHealth certificates underscore the company’s ability to rapidly adapt and scale its technology.

“We’ve witnessed outstanding examples of businesses reconfiguring their processes and reengineering their manufacturing outputs for the greater good of our healthcare providers and population,” said Lou Steinberg , Chairman of Authoriti. “We wanted to contribute as well. As soon as it was determined we could repurpose our Permission Code platform, it was a question of ‘when we could’ not ‘if we should.’”

During the process of opening up communities and businesses in stages, states will use a risk-based approach to determine whether someone can safely participate in the reopened economy. What’s missing is the infrastructure for an individual to securely prove to an employer, retailer or social venue that he or she is ready to return.

“There are a number of privacy and security issues related to traditional approaches that rely on centralized databases,” said Michael Cutlip , President & CEO of Authoriti. “The Authoriti approach provides the appropriate security and privacy without the need for massive data infrastructure.”

How the COVID-19 eHealth Certificate Works

When a certified lab tests an individual and finds antibodies—and/or any contact tracing service or app determines someone is low risk—it issues a time-limited, smart PIN (i.e. the COVID-19 eHealth certificate) that confirms the identity of the individual and the basis of the risk rating.

The eHealth certificate is used to verify someone is low risk and can engage in a social environment. For example, it can serve as a building access pass that security personnel can check at the door of an employer or other venue.

No personally identifiable information or private health information is registered or stored in a central database, and all identities are irreversibly one-way encrypted—no data is required to leave the individual’s smartphone. Regardless of which app or system creates it, any venue can check the validity of an eHealth certificate at any time.

Government entities, certified labs, employers and other venues interested in the eHealth certificate platform can contact Authoriti at info@authoriti.net or +1-646-354-7080.

How the Permission Code® Platform Works in Financial Transactions

Authoriti flips the model on centralized authentication platforms that use “dumb PIN” technology by empowering users to originate “smart PINs.” The patent-pending Authoriti Permission Code® platform eliminates fraud by allowing users to easily embed both their identity and transaction details in a digitally signed, tamper-proof smart PIN.

By securing the transaction, Permission Code smart PINs can be distributed through any channel without risk of misuse. Even if a PIN is somehow intercepted, it can only authorize the specific transaction that the user originally requested. It is a true transaction-signing solution, delivering an optimized combination of security, usability and cost of ownership.

While the Authoriti Permission Code platform was initially developed for financial institutions, its broad extensibility supports a variety of industries where the need for mobile transaction security is crucial.

About The Authoriti Network

The Authoriti Network was founded in 2017 to create new ways of preventing identity theft, fraud, and misuse of data. Our founders have significant leadership experience dealing with InfoSec at-scale in the world's leading financial institutions. Authoriti develops the patent-pending Permission Code® platform, which uses customer-originated smart PINs to give businesses the confidence that every transaction is authorized.

