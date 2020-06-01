Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 1 June 2020 at 2.15 p.m. (CEST)

The subscription period for Savosolar’s rights issue begins today; the company invites investors to virtual investor meetings

The subscription period for Savosolar Oyj’s (“Savosolar” or “the Company”) rights issue (“the Offering”) begins today 1 June 2020 and will end on 15 June 2020 in Sweden and on 17 June 2020 in Finland. In connection with the Offering the Company is inviting potential investors for virtual investor meetings organised on 3 June 2020 in both Finnish and English.

On 25 May 2020, the Company published a prospectus in connection with the Offering. The prospectus and other material is available on the Company's website ( https://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2020/ ) and on the website of Augment Partners AB ( https://offers.augment.se/ ).

Please see below for further information about the investor meetings:

Webcast in Finnish:

Date: 3 June 2020

Time: 17:00 (EEST) / 16:00 (CEST)

Place (webcast): https://savosolar.videosync.fi/merkintaoikeusanti



Webcast in English:

Date: 3 June 2020

Time: 18:30 (EEST) / 17:30 (CEST)

Place (webcast): https://savosolar.videosync.fi/rights-issue



Subscription locations of the Offering

The following function as subscription locations:

In Finland, custodians and account operators and In Sweden, Aqurat Fondkommission AB’s website at www.aqurat.se and Aqurat Fondkommission AB’s premises at Kungsgatan 58, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden (info@aqurat.se emissioner@mangold.se , tel. +46 8-684 05 800)

Subscriptions in Sweden are also received by custodians and account operators who have an agreement with Aqurat Fondkommission AB regarding the reception of subscriptions.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB is acting as financial advisor to the Company in the Offering. Smartius Oy is acting as the legal adviser to the Company on aspects of the Offering related to the Finnish law.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone: +46 8-505 65 172.

