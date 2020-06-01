WILMINGTON, Del., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the webcast details of the company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.



The virtual shareholder meeting can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDCC2020 . Shareholders of record of InterDigital’s common stock at the close of business on April 1, 2020 may attend and participate by entering their 16-digit control number included in their proxy notice materials. Instructions on how to obtain your control number if you do not have it can be found on our website by clicking here.

Other shareholders and interested persons may access the live webcast by registering as a guest.

Online check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Please allow sufficient time to complete the online check-in process. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours after the meeting.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .