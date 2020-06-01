VANCOUVER, British Columbia , June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that it has closed previously-announced private placement and has issued 2,000,000 units for aggregate proceeds of $120,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.10 per warrant share for a period of two years.

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The Company’s leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and Indigenous peoples engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn responsibly and ethically explores for metals in British Columbia and Yukon. Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





On behalf of the board of directors of For further information please contact: Deer Horn Capital Inc. Tyrone Docherty “Tyrone Docherty” 604.789.5653 Tyrone Docherty tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca President and CEO

