Hauppauge, NY, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon ( www.vicon-security.com ), a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW) - a leading multi-industry technology company, today announced the release of its new Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera, the V1100B-THM-TEMP. The camera is designed to help organizations of all types to minimize the risk of reopening their facilities during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Designed to help businesses screen people for elevated temperatures, the V1100B-THM-TEMP thermal camera provides contactless body temperature detection for individual or multiple people with a stunning accuracy of ±0.54° F. The powerful, dual-spectrum camera alerts operators to critical events, such as a high-temperature detection or individuals who are not wearing a mask and takes a snapshot of the person’s face so operators can quickly identify the individual for further screening and verification.

As businesses begin to reopen after the COVID-19 crisis, safeguarding employees, customers and facilities is critical. The V1100B-THM-TEMP camera helps organizations identify at-risk individuals before they interact with students, patients, customers, and employees. With a response time of 30-milliseconds, the camera can capture up to 16 targets at a time to ensure that no one slips by. This camera is designed for a wide range of applications including offices and multi-tenant buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and extended care facilities, airports and transportation depots, correctional facilities and retail establishments.

Key features include:

Alerts operators to individuals with potentially elevated temperatures

Detects individuals not wearing a mask

Records images of faces for immediate identification

Detects up 16 people simultaneously

Blackbody technology provides a stable heat source to ensure greater reading accuracy, even in changing environments

Cemtrex's Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “We are thrilled to release this advanced camera for organizations across the globe as there is enormous pressure on them to take as many precautions as possible to protect individuals. As a result, there is a tremendous need for this type of enterprise grade thermal camera that can help companies protect their visitors and facilities by pinpointing potentially at-risk individuals. We have already received strong interest in this product and see a wide range of applicable industries, including healthcare, educational facilities along with large commercial properties.”

Vicon’s V1100B-THM-TEMP camera is now available to purchase. Please contact Vicon’s sales team for more information. Learn more about the product here .

